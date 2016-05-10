BRIEF-VGI Global Media posts FY net profit of 826.4 mln baht
* FY net profit 826.4 million baht versus 940.5 million baht
May 10 KEYANG ELECTRIC MACHINERY CO.,LTD :
* Says it to sell 8.4 percent stake (1.3 million shares) in HAESUNG DS Co., Ltd., which is engaged in semiconductor substrate making and sales business, to improve efficiency
* Says transaction amount of 10 billion won
* To hold a 10.9 pct stake (1.6 million shares) in target company after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/0PzUS9
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/0PzUS9
* In Q1 2017, group's completed gross merchandise volume was RMB12.67 billion, up 116.2%