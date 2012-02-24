Senegal detains seven Chinese trawling boats for illegal fishing
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
NAIROBI Feb 24 Kenya Power posted a 10.6 percent increase in half-year pretax profit to 3.4 billion shillings ($41.09 million)after sales of electricity rose, the company said on Friday.
Kenya Power, the east African country's sole supplier of electricity, said earnings per share fell to 1.17 shillings from 2.20 shillings.
The company said it would pay an interim dividend of 0.20 shillings compared with a share from 0.35 shillings. ($1 = 82.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
MOSCOW, June 10 Russia said on Saturday it had told the United States it was unacceptable for Washington to strike pro-government forces in Syria after the U.S. military carried out an air strike on pro-Assad militia last month.