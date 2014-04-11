BRIEF-Alisports Group announces strategic partnership with Olympic Council of Asia
* Alisports Group says has announced a strategic partnership with Olympic Council of Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Shenzhen Keybridge Communications Co ltd
* Says unit Emaxx Telecom Co Ltd to invest in Cambodia's national communication network project worth $140 million
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xew48v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Alisports Group says has announced a strategic partnership with Olympic Council of Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Preliminary Q1 revenue 3.4 million zlotys ($852,429) versus 3.0 million zlotys a year ago