FCC votes to allow some broadcasters to buy more TV stations
WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to reverse a 2016 decision that limits the number of television stations some broadcasters can buy.
July 2 Shenzhen Keybridge Communications Co Ltd
* Says board approves purchase of mobile games developer JMT Mobile for 207 million yuan ($33.33 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1z7x4HT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2101 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
