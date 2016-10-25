BRIEF-Cerberus Capital Management L.P. to buy Bushkill Group
* Rick Budd, senior operating executive, Cerberus Operations And Advisory Company LLC, has become CEO of Bushkill
Oct 25 U.S. regional bank KeyCorp reported a 22.1 percent fall in quarterly profit as non-interest expenses jumped about 49.4 percent.
Cleveland, Ohio-based KeyCorp said net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $166 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $213 million a year earlier.
Earnings per share fell to 17 cents from 26 cents. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
May 19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker James Donovan who was nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump as deputy Treasury secretary, has withdrawn his name, according to a person familiar with the matter.