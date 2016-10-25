(Adds details)
Oct 25 U.S. regional bank KeyCorp
reported a 22.1 percent fall in quarterly profit as charges
related to its July acquisition of First Niagara Bank NA drove
up costs by about 50 percent.
KeyCorp's net income attributable to common shareholders
fell to $166 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from
$213 million a year earlier.
Earnings per share fell to 17 cents from 26 cents. Excluding
items, KeyCorp earned 30 cents per share, beating the average
analyst expectation of 26 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
KeyCorp, whose shares rose 3 percent in premarket trading,
said total revenue jumped 25.2 percent to $1.34 billion.
Non-interest expenses rose to $1.08 billion from $724
million.
KeyCorp said excluding the $140 million impact of its
acquisition of First Niagara and $189 million of merger-related
charges, noninterest expense rose $29 million compared with the
year-earlier quarter.
Net interest income rose 31.8 percent to $788 million.
KeyCorp, like other regional banks that have reported
third-quarter results so far, benefited from the U.S. Federal
Reserve hiking interest rates last December, ending seven years
of near-zero interest rates.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva)