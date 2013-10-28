MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 16
DUBAI, April 16 DUBAI, April 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects figures for previous period to reflect change in accounting period) Oct 28 (Reuters)-
Keyence Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Sep 20, 2013 Sep 20, 2012 Mar 20, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 128.44 108.10 Operating 62.98 48.76 Recurring 66.63 51.94 Net 42.11 32.18 EPS 694.42 yen 530.61 yen Ann Div 45.00 yen 60.00 yen -Q2 div 30.00 yen -Q4 div 45.00 yen 30.00 yen
* Corrects year-ago results to six months to Sep 20 from six months to Dec 20, to reflect change in accounting period. Please note that year-ago dividend figure is based on annualised dividend payout rate of 60.00 yen.
NOTE - Keyence Corp is a maker of detection devices and measuring control equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .
DUBAI, April 16 DUBAI, April 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG/SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Documents and computer files released by hackers provide a blueprint for how the U.S. National Security Agency likely used weaknesses in commercially available software to gain access to the global system for transferring money between banks, a review of the data showed.