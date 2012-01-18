The Keystone Oil Pipeline is pictured under construction in North Dakota in this undated photograph released on January 18, 2012. REUTERS/TransCanada Corporation/Handout

WASHINGTON The Obama Administration rejected the Keystone oil pipeline on

Wednesday, likely pushing any revival of the project past November's elections, pleasing environmentalists while sparking a firestorm of criticism the White House was playing to its base.

U.S. President Barack Obama said the administration denied TransCanada's application for the Canada-to-Texas oil sands pipeline down the spine of the country because there was not enough time to complete the review process, which included finding a new route around a sensitive aquifer in Nebraska.

The decision to reject the project was widely expected, but shares in the pipeline's backer, TransCanada (TRP.TO), still tumbled on the news. Republicans and the oil industry accused the administration of imperiling U.S. energy security and walking away from thousands of new jobs.

"I'm disappointed that Republicans in Congress forced this decision," Obama said.

Mitt Romney, front runner for the Republican presidential nomination, blasted Obama on his decision, saying he demonstrated a "lack of seriousness" in tackling high unemployment.

"He seems to have confused the national interest with his own interest in pleasing the environmentalists in his political base."

Environmentalists, a key voting bloc that helped Obama win the White House in 2008, had pushed for him to block the pipeline, saying their support in his reelection campaign depended on that decision.

Environmental groups loathe the idea of increasing the flow of oil sands crude from Canada because of its bigger carbon footprint in the mining process. They cheered the Obama administration in November when it announced its first delay in the project.

But lawmakers, led by Republicans, attached a measure to a popular tax cut measure in December that called on Obama to make a decision on the pipeline by the end of February.

The decision, made long before the deadline, also provides the White House with a talking point to take on the campaign trail after delivering his State of the Union next week.

Despite the rejection of the Keystone project, Obama expressed support for a an oil pipeline between Cushing, Oklahoma and the Gulf of Mexico.

TransCanada said it will re-apply for a permit for the Keystone and work to address concerns about the route.

Oil producers were depending on Keystone to help ease a glut of crude at the Cushing delivery point for the New York Mercantile Exchange and shift the crude to the Texas refining center where more oil can be processed.

A CAMPAIGN ISSUE

Republican lawmakers and oil and gas industry groups vowed to keep fighting for the pipeline, making it a top issue in this year's presidential election.

Lawmakers have already begun work on a plan to take the decision making power from the White House and give the project an immediate go-ahead.

"All options are on the table," House speaker John Boehner said at a press conference after the decision was announced.

The administration sought to insulate itself from attacks that it valued its activist base more than job creation by focusing on the fact Republicans forced unrealistic deadline in the tax cut bill.

CAUGHT IN MIDDLE

The pipeline placed the Obama administration in the middle of a dispute between two key parts of its voting block: green groups who oppose the pipeline over concerns about climate change and some unions who back the project because of the jobs they believe it would create.

Supporters say the pipeline that would transport 830,000 barrel per day of crude to U.S. Gulf coast refineries would create thousands of jobs and is integral to U.S. energy security.

Environmentalists say the job-creation claims are inflated and warn that the pipeline would lock the nation into the use of carbon-intensive oil sands crude for years.

"The knock on Barack Obama from many quarters has been that he's too conciliatory," said Bill McKibben, who led protests against the pipeline through his organization 350.org. "But here, in the face of a naked political threat from Big Oil to exact 'huge political consequences,' he's stood up strong."

