* Would move crude to Texas refineries from Cushing hub
* Cost of southern portion pegged at $2.3 billion
* Portion does not require State Dept. approval
* White House welcomes the plan
By Jeffrey Jones and Roberta Rampton
CALGARY/WASHINGTON, Feb 27 TransCanada
Corp said on Monday it will build the southern leg of
its $7 billion Keystone XL oil pipeline first, skirting a
full-blown U.S. review and giving President Barack Obama
ammunition to hit back at Republicans who have blasted his
energy policy.
Building the portion of the contentious pipeline that would
run to Texas refineries from the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub
before the northern section would help remove a pinch-point that
has led to deep price discounts for U.S. and Canadian crude and
forced refiners to rely more heavily on imports.
TransCanada said it wants the $2.3 billion southern leg in
service by mid- to late 2013. It said construction would create
4,000 U.S. jobs, compared with its previous estimate of 20,000
for the overall project, a figure environmental groups disputed.
The company also wrote to the U.S. State Department on
Monday detailing plans to refile an application shortly for the
remainder of line running to Steele City, Nebraska, from the
Canada-U.S. border, reminding officials that much of the
environmental assessment work is already done.
The development in the long-running battle over the pipeline
comes as Obama seeks to fend off Republican jibes about quashing
the project, with surging U.S. gasoline prices and a push for
job creation among top election issues.
Obama rejected the initial Keystone XL application in
January after more than three years of study, saying it needed
more environmental review than could be completed before a tight
deadline that had been set by Congress.
The White House welcomed the move, and said it would work to
expedite permits for the southern portion of Keystone XL, which
in its entirety is widely criticized by environmentalists for
its route near underground water supplies in Nebraska and its
potential to fuel more development of Canada's oil sands.
"Moving oil from the Midwest to the world-class,
state-of-the-art refineries on the Gulf Coast will modernize our
infrastructure, create jobs, and encourage American energy
production," White House Press Secretary Jay Carney said in a
statement.
One benefit to TransCanada of building the 700,000 bpd
Cushing-to-Texas portion is the elimination of a lengthy State
Department approval, as the line would not cross the Canada-U.S.
border. That is where the project stalled in January.
For the northern portion that still requires the agency's
green light, TransCanada believes it can have a new route
finalized with the state of Nebraska by October or November of
this year, Alex Pourbaix, the head of the company's pipeline
division, said in an interview.
Given environmental work done to date, the State Department
could make its decision as early as the first part of next year,
Pourbaix said. That would mean startup in 2015.
The department said it would have to see the application
before it could talk about timelines.
"The hope is that it could be more expeditious because we
could make use of the work that we've already done, but we still
have to do this right and we still have to allow an opportunity
for input from all of the folks who we are mandated to allow to
have an opinion," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland
said.
COOL RESPONSE FROM REPUBLICANS
A chopped-up project comes as cold comfort to Canada's oil
sands companies, which have been struggling with widening price
discounts for their burgeoning output, partly due to tight
export pipeline capacity.
Ottawa has lobbied Washington intensively to move Keystone
XL forward as a way to increase returns for one of the country's
most lucrative exports. Since it was rejected, the Canadian
government has pushed hard for a new export route to the West
Coast, where the crude could be shipped to Asia.
That has spurred warnings, especially from Republicans, that
China would be the ultimate winner in the debate.
"Under this administration, this is perhaps the best that
can be done right now to help move domestic supply to Gulf Coast
refiners," said Republican Senator David Vitter of Louisiana.
But completing the whole line is essential to bringing in
Canadian oil to offset Middle East imports, Vitter said.
Republicans in Congress vowed to continue their battle to
legislate approval for the entire project as part of a highway
and infrastructure funding bill.
The full Keystone XL project would extend 1,661 miles (2,673
km) to the Port Arthur, Texas, area from Hardisty, Alberta,
moving 830,000 barrels a day. Canadian approval is already in
hand.
The Gulf Coast portion would help lessen a glut of oil
supply at Cushing, a major factor cited for deep price discounts
on land-locked North American oil compared with international
grades, such as the Brent benchmark.
In the past month, the spreads, especially on Canadian and
North Dakota crudes, ballooned, in some cases to record levels,
due to tight pipeline space and surging production.
The segment would compete with the Seaway pipeline, run by
Enbridge Inc and Enterprise Products Partners.
A reversal in the direction of flow in that line is expected
to be completed by June, allowing 150,000 bpd to move to
Houston-area refineries. The companies have talked about
expanding it to as much as 800,000 bpd.
Pourbaix said he believes that there is more than enough
forecast new supply at Cushing - up to 2 million barrels a day -
to accommodate both projects.
It is unlikely TransCanada's conduit would run at
capacity until the rest of Keystone XL gets built, UBS
Securities analyst Chad Friess said.
"I would expect that the returns on this initially will be
quite low," Friess said. "I don't think that in the end it will
really change anything, other than what's been changed by the
cost overruns that have happened so far."
TransCanada shares rose 39 Canadian cents, or 1 percent, to
close at C$42.39 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Environmental groups were upset that a portion of a project
they have fought hard against for more than a year appears to be
moving ahead, calling it a "piecemeal gimmick."
"Even though this doesn't bring new oil in from the tar
sands, we stand with our allies across the region who are
fighting to keep giant multinational corporations from
condemning their lands," Bill McKibben, founder of 350.org, said
in a statement.
"This fight is uniting people, from environmentalists to Tea
Partiers, in all kinds of ways."