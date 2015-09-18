HONG KONG, Sept 18 Chinese hotel operator
Shanghai Jin Jiang plans to buy an 81
percent stake in Keystone Lodging Holdings for 8.3 billion yuan
($1.30 billion) to gain a stronger foothold in the country's
expanding domestic travel business.
Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co Ltd
plans to fund the deal with cash from bank loans and its own
capital, it said in a filing on the Shanghai stock exchange.
Keystone Lodging, registered in Caymans Islands, has
operations in China after it merged with Chinese budget hotel
chain operator 7 Days Group Holdings in 2013.
Trading in Jin Jiang's shares was halted on July 8 and
trading will remain suspended pending approval of the deal by
Jin Jiang's shareholders and relevant Chinese authorities.
($1 = 6.3628 Chinese yuan renminbi)
