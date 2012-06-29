WASHINGTON, June 29 The U.S. Army Corps of
Engineers granted TransCanada Corp a second permit for
the southern section of the Keystone XL crude pipeline late
Thursday, but the third and final nod for the segment is
delayed.
TransCanada wants to build the Canada-to-Texas pipeline in
stages after President Barack Obama rejected the overall project
on environmental and water supply concerns about its route
through Nebraska.
In March, Obama threw his support behind the southern half
of the line, which would drain a glut of oil in the U.S.
mid-section fed mostly by the oil boom in North Dakota.
The Tulsa, Oklahoma Army Corps office said on Friday it
granted the permit, which covers wetland and other crossings.
Earlier this week the agency's Galveston, Texas office gr anted
th e company a similar permit.
Still to come is the final permit from the agency's Fort
Worth, Texas, office which has requested more information from
TransCanada. When the office receives all the information it
needs it will have 45 days to decide on the permit.
TransCanada says it expects to start construction on the
700,000 barrels per day section it has rebranded the Gulf Coast
project later this summer. The line could be expanded to 830,000
bpd.
Obama late last year delayed a decision on a presidential
permit for the initial $7.6 billion Keystone XL pipeline to take
Canadian oil sand crude to refineries in Texas on the concerns
in Nebraska.
TransCanada has applied again to build the northern section
between the Canada-U.S. border and Steele City, Nebraska. The
process is more complicated than that of the southern segment
because the section would cross a national border.