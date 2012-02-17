* Keystone was part of energy portion of highway bill
* Legislating Keystone approval remains uphill climb
* Fate of Keystone amendment to Senate bill unclear
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 The U.S. House of
Representatives passed an energy bill on Thursday that would
wrest control of a permit for the controversial Keystone XL oil
pipeline away from President Barack Obama, who has put the
project on hold.
The bill, part of a broader House Republican effort to fund
highways and infrastructure projects, would also expand offshore
oil drilling and open up parts of the Arctic National Wildlife
Refuge to drilling.
While approval of the Keystone measure by the House was
widely expected, what happens with a similar proposal in the
Democratic-controlled Senate is not yet clear.
Senate leaders were still negotiating on Thursday whether to
allow a vote on Keystone as part of debate on a highway funding
legislation, said Senator John Hoeven, a Republican from North
Dakota who has been a key advocate for the $7 billion
Canada-to-Texas project.
"I think on the merits we're going to get it done. I don't
know when. I hope in the highway bill, but if not, we'll stick
with it," Hoeven told Reuters.
Hoeven developed legislation that would see Congress grant
TransCanada a permit for the project, and filed the
bill as an amendment to the highway funding package.
PUMP PRICES SURGE
Republicans have seized upon the Canadian oil pipeline as a
way to criticize Obama for his job creation and energy policies
in the 2012 election race.
After massive protests from environmental groups, Obama last
month said the pipeline needed more environmental review for the
portion running through Nebraska, where the state government had
rejected an initial proposed route.
Republicans said the project would create thousands of jobs.
Environmental groups, who want to kill the project because they
argue Canada's oil sands produce too much pollution, also say
the numbers are inflated.
Republicans have seized on surging gasoline prices as
another way to make their case for Keystone.
In the long term, increasing oil supply from North America
would help improve energy security and moderate volatility in
gasoline prices, Hoeven said.
"I think we need to approve the Keystone XL project because
that brings oil to us from our closest friend and ally rather
than the Middle East," Hoeven said.
The pipeline will also carry oil from Hoeven's home state of
North Dakota, where production has surged but infrastructure has
failed to keep pace.
STEEP CLIMB
Even if the Keystone legislation makes it to the Senate
floor for a vote, getting it passed will be difficult. There are
currently 47 Republicans in the U.S. Senate, and they would need
to find at least 13 Democrats to agree to move it forward.
The Senate and House would also need to agree on a highway
bill, which could be difficult given major differences in size
and scope between their proposed packages. And the bill would
still need to have Obama's approval to become law.
Obama has already threatened to veto the House package, due
in part to the Keystone provision.