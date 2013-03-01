Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
TORONTO, March 1 Canada said on Friday it was reviewing a U.S. impact statement on TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone XL pipeline but gave no further initial reaction.
The pipeline got a boost on Friday when the U.S. State Department said the project - designed to take crude from Alberta's oil sands to Texas - would not likely change the rate at which the oil sands were developed.
"We have received the statement and we are reviewing it. The United States has a process for reviewing the project and we respect their process," Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver told reporters in Toronto.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.