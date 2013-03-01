UPDATE 7-Trump under fire over expected global climate deal withdrawal
* Leaving the deal would take the U.S. years, Juncker says (New throughout, adds comments from EU's Juncker, Elon Musk and Mitt Romney, letter from senators)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 1 The head of the company backing the Keystone XL pipeline said that a supportive environmental review of the controversial project issued by the U.S. State Department on Friday was a positive step towards completion of the line.
Russ Girling, TransCanada Corp's chief executive, said that construction of the pipeline could be complete by late 2014 or early 2105 if a final decision by the Obama administration comes by midsummer.
* Leaving the deal would take the U.S. years, Juncker says (New throughout, adds comments from EU's Juncker, Elon Musk and Mitt Romney, letter from senators)
May 31 A Gabonese man who prosecutors say acted as a "fixer" helping a joint venture involving the hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC bribe government officials in African countries was sentenced to two years in prison on Wednesday.