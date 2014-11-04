BRIEF-1-Page says CEO Peter Kent will leave company
Ceo peter kent will leave company.
Nov 4 Keyyo SA :
* Signs technological and commercial agreement with INCWO
To launch unified communications application for INCWO which allows users to access their work telephone directly from the interface
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates.