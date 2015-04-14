By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, April 14 Kuwait's Kout Food Group
on Tuesday joined a growing list of companies seeking
to delist from the country's stock exchange because of
disappointing share price performances and limited liquidity.
The company's board said it would ask shareholders to vote
on the matter, just a day after Bahrain's Gulf Finance House
said it was considering leaving the Kuwaiti bourse.
In the last few months several other firms such as United
Industries, Pearl of Kuwait Real Estate and
Al Qurain Holding have either delisted or announced
plans to do so. There are now 203 listed companies.
Kuwait has underperformed other Gulf stock markets since
peaking in mid-2013, partly because it was slow to implement
large infrastructure development projects which investors see as
one of the main economic growth drivers in the region. Domestic
political tensions and red tape have delayed the projects.
Kuwait's index fell 24 percent between the end of
May 2013 and Monday's close. In the same period, Dubai
gained 60 percent and Saudi Arabia rose 22 percent.
A decision by index compiler MSCI to upgrade the United Arab
Emirates and Qatar to emerging market status, announced in June
2013, turned them into regional favourites while siphoning
liquidity out of other markets such as Kuwait, which remains
classified as a frontier one. Funds have also been flowing to
Saudi Arabia's bourse ahead of its opening to direct foreign
investment in the next few months.
The government said in December that it was working to
improve conditions in the stock market, but it has yet to
announce any major regulatory reforms.
Last month, a senior government official told Reuters that
the Kuwait Stock Exchange hoped soon to carry out a long-delayed
initial public offer of its own stock, and might offer up to 44
percent of its shares to a company that had experience in
operating bourses.
Early this month parliament passed amendments to the capital
markets law that helped to clear the way for an IPO by the
exchange, and also aimed to give the regulator more authority to
crack down on illicit share trading, according to officials.
