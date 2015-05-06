DUBAI May 6 Kuwait Finance House (KFH), the Gulf nations' biggest Islamic lender, may sell some of its investments including KFH Malaysia and has picked Credit Suisse to advise it on the matter, KFH said on Wednesday.

It did not provide any details such as a timeline or a potential sale price of the unit. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)