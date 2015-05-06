BRIEF-Philippine national bank confirms news article posted in the Philippine Star
* Confirms news article "PNB sees robust profit growth, sets P3.5 B capex" posted in the Philippine Star Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI May 6 Kuwait Finance House (KFH), the Gulf nations' biggest Islamic lender, may sell some of its investments including KFH Malaysia and has picked Credit Suisse to advise it on the matter, KFH said on Wednesday.
It did not provide any details such as a timeline or a potential sale price of the unit. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Confirms news article "PNB sees robust profit growth, sets P3.5 B capex" posted in the Philippine Star Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 profit before tax of 16 million naira versus loss of 112 million naira year ago