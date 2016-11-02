DUBAI Nov 2 Kuwait Finance House
(KFH), the country's biggest Islamic lender, reported a 20.5
percent rise in third-quarter net profit according to a
statement on Wednesday, as income from finance, investments and
fees rose and expenses dipped.
Net profit rose to 52.3 million dinars ($172.9 million) in
the three months to Sept. 30, from 43.4 million dinars in the
same period a year ago, the statement said.
EFG Hermes forecast the lender would make a quarterly net
profit of 33.8 million dinars, while HSBC had estimated a net
profit of 64.0 million dinars.
It is the second major Kuwaiti bank to report earnings this
quarter after National Bank of Kuwait, which also posted a
profit rise. The positive results contrast with a generally
gloomier set of numbers for banks elsewhere in the Gulf as low
oil prices drag on deposit growth and push up problem loans.
Still, in a sign that economic conditions might be having
some impact on KFH, it reported an 18.3 percent increase in
provisions and impairments.
During the quarter, finance income rose to 199.4 million
dinars, up from 176.6 million in the earlier period. Investment
income edged up to 14.4 million dinars, compared to 9.9 million
dinars in the corresponding period of last year. Fee and
commission income reached 22.7 million dinars, from 21.3 million
dinars in the earlier period.
The bank's total expenses dropped 6.1 percent over the
period, it said, without providing more details.
($1 = 0.3026 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)