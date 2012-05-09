FRANKFURT May 9 German state development bank
KfW said it successfully issued a 1 billion renminbi
(122 million euros) bond in Hong Kong, in a sign that the market
for so-called dim sum bonds is catching on in Europe.
Although the debt issuance is relatively small in volume,
KfW said the two-year bond with a semi-annual coupon of 2
percent taps a whole new market for refinancing as the euro zone
crisis rattles domestic bond markets.
KfW board member Guenther Braeunig, responsible for capital
markets said: "This issue is an important milestone in the
history of KfW's funding. We expect the market to open up
further and that investors' interest in renminbi bonds will
increase in the future."
KfW said it issued the bond in Hong Kong and used the
proceeds for general funding purposes, exchanging the renminbi
for euros through a currency swap.
KfW follows other German companies including auto maker
Volkswagen, speciality chemicals company Lanxess
and home appliances maker BSH Bosch und Siemens
Hausgeraete GmbH which have already issued bonds in
China's currency.
European investors have already shown a keen interest in dim
sum bonds issued in Hong Kong. European buyers booked 44 percent
of the Lanxess offering in Hong Kong, and 26 percent of
Volkswagen's 5-year renminbi-denominated bond last
year.
An Allen & Overy survey showed the number of businesses
worldwide that expect to use renminbi-denominated products is
set to increase by 50 percent in the next five years.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)