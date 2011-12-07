LONDON, Dec 7 (IFR) - The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Germany's KfW could see their 2012 funding programmes shrink by as much as EUR10bn, triggered by slowing rates of disbursements amid constrained financing markets, bankers said.

Several debt capital markets officials said the EIB would cut issuance by at least EUR10bn, taking its 2012 financing needs to EUR65bn. Sources said KfW could also cut back supply by around EUR10bn in the coming year.

The German agency's issuance target for 2011 was EUR80bn, and an official said it would not reveal its intentions for 2012 until its annual funding plan press conference next week.

Public sector bankers traditionally use the final weeks of the year to work with issuers on putting together funding strategies for the new year, but the dramatic market volatility has made planning difficult this time around.

The market backdrop, which reached its nadir when Eksportfinans' rating was cut by seven-notches by Moody's on November 25, has improved dramatically over the course of the past week. However, bankers question whether the normal pattern of heavy supply in the first few weeks of January is feasible, compromising first quarter activity.

Bankers and issuers are aware that it could be a major challenge to complete large programmes unless there is a dramatic shift in market sentiment.

"How do you fund more than 1 billion a week in this market?", said one SSA syndicate head.

"This year everyone got the majority of their funding done by June, somewhere between 60-75%."

Meanwhile, a head of SSA origination said issuers would have to think differently, whether they are at the "good" end or the "bad" end of the SSA spectrum.

The decision by the Norwegian government not to explicitly guarantee Eksportfinans's outstanding debt has rattled investors, especially as it had previously benefited from strong implicit state support.

Market participants have warned that this could have repercussions on the broader market, and especially for credits that do not benefit from explicit government guarantees.

One syndicate head pointed to the current demise of the structured note market as further evidence of the need for imaginative funding strategies.

Funding formerly sourced in structured form will gravitate to the local currency sector and US dollars.

Quite where this leaves the EFSF remains unclear. The bail-out entity's bonds have rebounded somewhat from very cheap levels. The issuer's February 2022 issue has tightened by around 35bp over the last week and was quoted a little firmer on Wednesday at mid-swaps plus 94bp, 3.5bp tighter on the day.

Meanwhile, the EU 2.75% Sep 2021s are 1bp tighter at mid-swaps +60bp, while EIB 10-year deals are in the low 80s over.

In another world is KfW, whose 3.375% Jan 2021 is bid at mid-swaps +9.5bp, 1bp wider to swaps on the day and 2bp wider over the last week. (Reporting by Alex Chambers, Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)