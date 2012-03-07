By Alexander Hübner
FRANKFURT, March 7 Germany's state
controlled development bank KFW is concerned that
Greece will not get the backing it needs for a voluntary debt
swap.
Greece's private creditors have until Thursday night to
decide if they will participate in a bond swap aimed at avoiding
a disorderly default that would drag other vulnerable countries
deeper into the euro zone debt crisis.
Investors must decide whether to agree to take a nominal
53.5 percent loss on their bonds as part of a bailout to plug
holes in Greece's finances.
Greece wants 90 percent of debt holders to take up the
offer, which would help to cancel more than 100 billion euros of
its debt. For the swap to go ahead, a majority of investors need
to respond, and of these, two-thirds need to accept.
But KFW, which holds Greek debt with a face value of 250
million euros, fears that the participation rate will be well
below this threshold.
In comments embargoed until Wednesday, KFW Chief Executive
Ulrich Schroeder said he was concerned that they will miss even
the 66 percent threshold.
"As a consequence we would have a credit event, but one
which is mainly uncontrolled," he said.
The main bondholder group, the Institute of International
Finance, has warned a disorderly default could cost the euro
zone 1 trillion euros.
KFW itself will take part in the debt swap agreement, also
known as the private sector initiative (PSI). The lenders,
mainly banks, insurers and investment institutions, have to
reveal their intentions by Thursday night.
Greece is expected to deploy collective action clauses to
compel those who decline the offer to take the loss on the value
of their bonds.