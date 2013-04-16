* KfW eyes more loans for high-tech ships
* Fills gaps left by banks exiting ship financing
* May face 400 mln euros in ship-related provisions in 2013
* Expects profit to fall to 1 bln euros in 2013
FRANKFURT, April 16 German state bank KfW
is considering expanding its lending to the shipping
industry, stepping into a gap left by other European banks which
have cut exposure to a sector struggling with one of the worst
slumps on record.
"I can imagine increasing the volume of our ship business -
if the risk-return profile is right," Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Loewen said at the sidelines of the bank's annual press
conference on Tuesday.
KfW, Germany's third largest bank by balance sheet, already
ranks among the top ten shipping financiers worldwide with a
book of ship loans worth 14.5 billion euros ($19 billion). Last
year the bank underwrote 2.5 billion euros in new shipping
loans, up from 2 billion in 2011.
The shipping industry is facing difficult times because of
the economic downturn and a glut of new ships ordered during the
boom years before 2008. Charter rates have fallen below
break-even levels. The tough conditions have already bankrupted
several shipping firms and forced others to restructure.
A number of banks including Commerzbank, Lloyds
and UniCredit have pulled back from the
business, while others such as Germany's HSH Nordbank
aim to shrink their exposure.
Loewen said KfW would not buy shipping loan portfolios of
other banks but could expand its financing of high-tech ships
for the offshore wind and the oil and gas industries.
"I can also imagine underwriting more new loans if they are
ECA (Export Credit Agency) covered," he said.
ECAs are government-backed bodies that supply state
guarantees for transport financing and facilitate loans to
customers in certain countries that commercial banks often shun.
KfW, which mainly focuses on financing government
programmes, made a net profit of 2.4 billion euros in 2012 but
is expecting to see earnings drop to about 1 billion this year,
in part due to new provisions for bad ship loans.
Loewen said in a "stress scenario" KfW could face another
400 million euros in ship-related provisions. He said that in
2012 KfW put aside 384 million euros to cover those risks.
The bulk of the risks stem from a 1.5 billion euro exposure
to closed investment funds -- so-called KG funds -- that buy
ships and then lease them to big shipping companies.
"It will take another 2-3 years to clean up the KG fund
sector," Loewen said. He said efforts to pool ailing ships into
larger units substantially increased the chance of recovering
loans.
($1 = 0.7643 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Andreas Kröner. Editing by Jane
Merriman)