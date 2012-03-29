WROCLAW, Poland, March 29 Polish copper miner KGHM may issue bonds to finance its new investment projects, the company's chief executive Herbert Wirth said on Thursday.

"KGHM does not rule out issuing bonds to finance new investment projects," Wirth told reporters. "We reiterate that our aim to reach capacity of 700,000 tonnes of copper anually and that needs takeovers or capital expenditures." (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; writing by Adrian Krajewski)