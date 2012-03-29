Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
WROCLAW, Poland, March 29 Polish copper miner KGHM may issue bonds to finance its new investment projects, the company's chief executive Herbert Wirth said on Thursday.
"KGHM does not rule out issuing bonds to finance new investment projects," Wirth told reporters. "We reiterate that our aim to reach capacity of 700,000 tonnes of copper anually and that needs takeovers or capital expenditures." (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; writing by Adrian Krajewski)
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.