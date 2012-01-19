* Shareholders reject KGHM's PLN 3 bln shr buyback plan
* State-controlled KGHM aimed to buy up to 10 pct
* Shares fall as much as 8 pct
LUBIN, Poland, Jan 19 Shareholders at
Europe's No.2 cooper producer KGHM rejected a proposed
3 billion zloty ($884.7 million) share buyback, defying
expectations that Poland, which controls the company, would back
it as it previously indicated.
The state-controlled miner wanted to buy up to 10 percent of
its shares at less than 190 zlotys per share. In November, the
treasury ministry said it supported the buyback, but would not
reduce its 32-percent holding.
KGHM shares fell as much as 8 percent after the vote and
were down around 3.2 percent to 126.50 zlotys at 1107 GMT.
Chief Executive Herbert Wirth told Reuters last month the
company might decide to delay launching the buyback because of a
mining tax proposed by the government and a C$3 billion ($2.96
billion) deal to buy Canadian rival Quadra FNX.
Poland expects the mining levy to bring 1.8 billion zlotys
to the state coffers this year.
KGHM expects to earn a record net profit of 11.2 billion
zlotys in 2011 thanks to high copper prices and sales of telecom
assets.