LUBIN, Poland Dec 2 The Polish government's plans for a higher mining tax next year does not come in the way of a planned share buyback by the state-controlled copper miner KGHM, a deputy treasury minister said on Friday.

"The decision on the potential share buyback is not linked to the implementation of the mining tax," Zdzislaw Gawlik told Reuters.

"The company is still undervalued and as the state treasury we maintain our positive approach to the decision by the menagement to buy back shares."

The new mining tax, announced by Prime Minister Donald Tusk last month, is expected to yield 2 billion zlotys ($600 million) under the 2012 draft budget.

The share buyback, to be decided next month, is pegged at up to 3 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.3391 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski)