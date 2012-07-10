Poland, July 10 Copper prices should not suffer
a significant decline in the coming months as global economic
risks are already priced in, an offical at KGHM, Europe's No.2
copper producer, said on Tuesday.
"I do not think we should see much lower copper prices than
today, because the uncertainty regarding the macroeconomic
situation is already in the prices," Jaroslaw Romanowski, a
board member at KGHM International, told Reuters.
"We do not expect a significant decline in prices in the
coming months, while in the long run we are optimists. I do not
think that China's economy could slow in the long term, the
government has tools to stimulate it and copper consumption will
grow."
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Agnieszka Barteczko)