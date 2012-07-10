Poland, July 10 Copper prices should not suffer a significant decline in the coming months as global economic risks are already priced in, an offical at KGHM, Europe's No.2 copper producer, said on Tuesday.

"I do not think we should see much lower copper prices than today, because the uncertainty regarding the macroeconomic situation is already in the prices," Jaroslaw Romanowski, a board member at KGHM International, told Reuters.

"We do not expect a significant decline in prices in the coming months, while in the long run we are optimists. I do not think that China's economy could slow in the long term, the government has tools to stimulate it and copper consumption will grow." (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Agnieszka Barteczko)