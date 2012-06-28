* Payout equals more than 50 pct of record 2011 profit
* Management had proposed 30 pct
* Shares drop almost 4 pct as investors take profit
By Wojciech Zurawski
LUBIN, Poland, June 28 Poland squeezed a much
bigger dividend out of KGHM than the state-controlled
copper miner wanted to pay as the government chased down funds
to ease its budget deficit.
Poland has already pushed through higher payouts at top
utility PGE, insurer PZU and the Warsaw Stock
Exchange to help bring the deficit below the 3 percent
of GDP mandated by the European Union.
Shareholders at Europe's No.2 copper producer on Thursday
approved a government motion to pay out more than half last
year's record profit, well above the company's 30-percent offer.
The dividend of 28.34 zlotys ($8.3) per share, compared with
management's proposal for 17 zlotys, will yield a payout of
almost 5.7 billion zlotys.
The treasury, which oversees state assets and controls KGHM
via a 32-percent stake, will take 1.8 billion zlotys from the
payout, closing in on its 8.2-billion full-year dividend income
plan.
The payout was in line with expectations but the miner was
Thursday's second largest bluechip loser in Warsaw with a slide
of almost 5 percent.
"The dividend will not negatively impact the company's
liquidity or its future development abilities," said Polish
treasury minister Mikolaj Budzanowski.
KGHM is also likely to bear the brunt of a new mining tax
which is expected to bring in 1.8 billion zlotys for state
coffers this year.
KGHM chief executive Herbert Wirth said the higher dividend
would not hurt core investments.
"Despite the fact the dividend level might be higher than
the management proposed, I think that the investments in our
core business will remain intact," Wirth told reporters.
"I think that a debt level of 1.5 times EBITDA is acceptable
for mining companies," he added. "It shouldn't be EBITDA times
3."
HUNGER FOR MORE
Societe Generale analyst Leszek Iwaszko said KGHM shares
were hit by profit taking after rising more than 30 percent in
the last month.
"During the last few weeks KGHM performed substantially
better than copper prices and other miners around the world," he
said. "This boom (...) was solely due to the expectations of a
high dividend."
Wirth told Reuters last month that KGHM will put off new
foreign acquisitions until 2014 as it concentrates on
incorporating its C$3-billion ($2.92 billion) purchase of
Canadian rival Quadra FNX and its Chilean Sierra
Gorda project.
By 2018, KGHM wants to raise annual copper output by 57
percent to 700,000 tonnes, with Quadra contributing 100,000
tonnes to last year's KGHM output of 446,000 tonnes.
It expects a 60-percent drop to 3.8 billion zlotys in 2012
net profit which will not benefit from last year's boost from
one-off asset sales.
($1 = 1.0261 Canadian dollars)
($1 = 3.4152 Polish zlotys)
