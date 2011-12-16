WARSAW Dec 16 Poland expects to get at least 3 billion zlotys ($862.66 million) in 2011 dividend from Europe's no.2 copper producer KGHM, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Friday.

KGHM CEO Herbert Wirth told Reuters on Thursday the company could pay around 3 billion zlotys in dividend, adding, he was not willing to borrow to fund the payout.

"The company can afford a fair dividend worth at least the value the Chief Executive Officer has mentioned," Budzanowski told reporters. "We will make the final decision after the results' publication and it will also depend on a solid analysis of investment projects and obligations for 2012." ($1 = 3.4776 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)