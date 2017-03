LUBIN, Poland, June 19 Poland, under pressure to keep a lid on the budget deficit, won shareholder backing on Wednesday for a 1.9 billion zlotys ($597 million)dividend payout from Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM, a fifth more than the miner proposed.

Two-thirds of the shareholders at the annual meeting voted to back the proposal from the Treasury Ministry, which oversees state assets and holds a controlling 32-percent stake in the company.