WARSAW Feb 15 Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM set its 2013 full-year net profit target at 3.2 billion zlotys ($1.02 billion), down from 4.74 billion planned for 2012 on lower production and mining tax, the company said on Friday.

The miner will publish its last-year's results on March 1, with its chief executive already suggesting the bottom line should come in a tad above the company's target of 4.74 billion zlotys.

KGHM said it sees average copper price in 2013 at $7,800 per tonne, slightly down from the level expected in 2012.