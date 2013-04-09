WARSAW, April 8 Poland will look into why mining
company KGHM's Chilean project Sierra Gorda could cost
a third more than previously expected and wants an explanation
from management, the country's deputy treasury minister told
Reuters.
KGHM, which the government controls via a 32-percent stake,
warned of the cost overrun at Sierra Gorda last month and said
the project may be delayed.
"We will be looking attentively at KGHM's investment in
Sierra Gorda," said the minister, Pawel Tamborski. "I hope that
the supervisory board will receive an explanation from the
management regarding the increased spending and its impact on
the project's profitability."
Such a terse comment from a top official suggests a growing
frustration with how Europe's number-two copper producer, an
important source of income for the state, is managing the
largest foreign investment by a Polish company.
Despite the hefty spending on Sierra Gorda, one of the
world's largest copper projects, the government still expects
KGHM to pay out a "significant dividend" from its 2012 profits,
Tamborski said.
KGHM's chief executive said last month that expectations of
a dividend of 20 zlotys per share - equivalent to 82 percent of
2012 net profit - were too high.
The company beat its own guidance last year by making a net
profit of 4.87 billion zlotys ($1.54 billion).
KGHM is about to announce a new strategy this quarter. The
miner has already signalled it might scrap the aim of securing
30 percent of its revenue from the energy sector by buying into
utilities and taking part in energy production projects.
Tamborski said the government also expected KGHM to focus on
its core mining operations.
"KGHM should get involved in energy only to an extent which
would ensure the company's energy supplies for its own needs,"
he said.
The miner, Poland's No. 2 energy consumer behind the
national railways, eats up 2.5 terawatt-hours of energy annually
- as much as a town of 150,000 inhabitants.