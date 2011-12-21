(Corrects spelling of KGHM in headline)
WARSAW Dec 21 Europe's No.2 copper
producer KGHM will try to persuade the government to
ease a proposed mining tax which it believes is the most
restrictive in the world, KGHM's chief executive was quoted as
saying on Wednesday.
"We have been asked by the ministry on our opinion about the
project (of the mining tax) and we will submit it today...We
will try to convince (the ministry) to soften the project,"
Herbert Wirth told the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.
Shares in KGHM have tumbled 36 percent since Poland's prime
minister announced plans on Nov. 18 to introduce a mining tax
which is targeted to contribute 1.8 billion zlotys ($530
million) to the budget in 2012.
The levy, which will mainly fall on KGHM, is due to be
enacted in March 2012 and will be calculated monthly depending
on global copper prices.
($1 = 3.3960 Polish zlotys)
