LUBIN, Poland Nov 22 KGHM,
Europe's No. 2 copper producer, does not plan to revise its 2011
forecasts even though the company previously said it was likely
to revisit the targets after its strong performance so far, its
chief executive said.
"We likely won't change our 2011 forecast," CEO Herbert
Wirth told Reuters. "The main factors that will decide this are
the surrounding market conditions."
After the first three quarters the company reached 73
percent of its forecast net profit of 9.64 billion zlotys ($2.9
billion).
($1 = 3.3391 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski)