LUBIN, Poland Nov 22 KGHM, Europe's No. 2 copper producer, does not plan to revise its 2011 forecasts even though the company previously said it was likely to revisit the targets after its strong performance so far, its chief executive said.

"We likely won't change our 2011 forecast," CEO Herbert Wirth told Reuters. "The main factors that will decide this are the surrounding market conditions."

After the first three quarters the company reached 73 percent of its forecast net profit of 9.64 billion zlotys ($2.9 billion). ($1 = 3.3391 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski)