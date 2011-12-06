WARSAW Dec 6 Europe's No.2 copper
producer KGHM says its takeover of the Toronto-listed
Quadra FNX Mining should boost its 2012 output by 25
percent, KGHM said on Tuesday.
"The Quadra takeover will boost KGHM's nest year's output by
25 percent or 100,000 tonnes, perspectively by almost 50
percent," the state-controlled miner's statement read.
"(KGHM's) overall copper deposits will grow by over 8
billion tonnes of copper or 28 percent, placing KGHM at No.4 in
the world."
Earlier on Tuesday, Quadra FNX Mining said it has
agreed to be acquired by KGHM for about C$3 billion ($2.96
billion), plus debt.