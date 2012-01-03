WARSAW Jan 3 KGHM, Europe's No. 2 copper producer, remains unsatisfied with the proposed mining tax despite changes in its calculation put forward by the finance ministry, the miner's chief executive said on Tuesday.

"The trend is appropriate, we can see the decrease in the size of this tax, but it still can be said that it remains unsatisfactory compared with the world," Herbert Wirth said in an interview with broadcaster TVN CNBC.