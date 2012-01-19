WARSAW Jan 19 Polish treasury ministry, which controls Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM, does not rule out a future share buyback at the miner after voting to reject it on Thursday, treasury spokeswomen said.

"When the buyback was announced, market conditions were different than now," Magdalena Kobos told Reuters. "Today's decision does not rule coming back to that subject in the future."

KGHM shareholder meeting rejected the 3 billion zloty ($884.7 million) share buyback planned to be spread until 2014. ($1 = 3.3910 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; writing by Adrian Krajewski)