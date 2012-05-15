WARSAW May 15 Europe's No.2 copper producer
KGHM posted a 29-percent drop in its first-quarter net
profit on Tuesday, in line with market forecasts, as the
appreciating zloty resulted in foreign exchange losses on its
dollar positions.
The state-controlled miner had a bottom line of 1.4 billion
zlotys ($417 million), compared to 1.37 billion seen in a
Reuters poll.
The miner reiterated it expected its unconsolidated net
profit to fall more than 60 percent to 3.8 billion zlotys this
year after a record 2011 net result boosted by the sale of its
telecoms assets.
The forecast does not include the purchase of Canadian miner
Quadra FNX finilised in March.
($1 = 3.3584 Polish zlotys)
