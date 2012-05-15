WARSAW May 15 Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM posted a 29-percent drop in its first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, in line with market forecasts, as the appreciating zloty resulted in foreign exchange losses on its dollar positions.

The state-controlled miner had a bottom line of 1.4 billion zlotys ($417 million), compared to 1.37 billion seen in a Reuters poll.

The miner reiterated it expected its unconsolidated net profit to fall more than 60 percent to 3.8 billion zlotys this year after a record 2011 net result boosted by the sale of its telecoms assets.

The forecast does not include the purchase of Canadian miner Quadra FNX finilised in March. ($1 = 3.3584 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)