LUBIN, Poland, June 28 Europe's No.2 copper
producer KGHM will go ahead with its core business
investment despite having to pay out a dividend well above its
proposal, KGHM chief executive Herbert Wirth said on Thursday.
Earlier on Thursday, the Polish treasury applied for a
dividend at the state-controlled miner at 28.34 zlotys per share
- about half KGHM's record profit from last year and above the
30-percent payout proposed by the management.
"Despite the fact the dividend level might be higher than
the management proposed, I think that the investments in our
core business will remain in tact," Wirth told reporters.
"I think that a debt level of 1.5 times EBITDA is acceptable
ror mining companies," he added. "It shouldn't be EBITDA times
3."
