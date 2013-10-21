WARSAW Oct 21 Poland sees no benefit in a dual
listing of state-controlled copper and silver miner KGHM
and would oppose any move that would reduce its
32-percent holding, a deputy minister was quoted on Monday as
saying.
KGHM, Europe's No. 2 copper producer, has said it might
refloat its KGHM International unit on the Toronto stock market
or list its own shares in London to gain access to new funding
and boost its profile.
"The Treasury Ministry does not plan to sell more KGHM
shares. We also don't plan to water down our holdings," Deputy
Treasury Minister Pawel Tamborowski told business daily Parkiet.
He added that he saw no benefits in listing KGHM shares
outside of Poland as it would reduce their trade on the Warsaw
stock exchange, where it is one of the main stocks providing
liquidity.
