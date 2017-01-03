WARSAW Jan 3 Poland's KGHM, which is
one of the world's biggest copper producers, should not sell its
foreign assets, Polish minister Henryk Kowalczyk said on
Tuesday.
The state-run and Poland-focused company invested overseas
for the first time in 2011 when it bought Canada's Quadra FNX,
for C$2.87 billion ($2.14 billion), the largest ever foreign
acquisition by a Polish company.
But the expansion has since been questioned by the
conservative party PiS, which was elected in 2015. KGHM has put
its oversees assets under review and said it would decide what
to do with them by the end of the first quarter of 2017.
"There should definitely be no decision to sell the assets,"
Kowalczyk, who supervises KGHM, said, adding that a potential
sale would mean a "huge" loss for the company.
KGHM's key foreign asset is Sierra Gorda copper mine in
Chile.
(Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko;
Editing by Lidia Kelly)