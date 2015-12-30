WARSAW Dec 30 Poland's KGHM, which is
Europe's second-biggest copper producer, said on Wednesday it
saw the need to run asset impairment tests due to continued low
commodities prices.
Copper prices slipped on Wednesday to $4,718 a tonne on
expectations of surplus metal and weak demand in China, the
world's largest consumer of industrial metals.
Earlier this year, KGHM's CEO said the company might
generate losses when the copper price is below $4,400.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter)