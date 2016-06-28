LUBIN, Poland, June 28 Shareholders at
state-controlled KGHM, Europe's second biggest copper
producer, agreed on Tuesday to the management's proposal to
payout 300 million zlotys ($75.17 million) or 1.5 zlotys per
share as 2015 dividend, voting records showed.
Poland's treasury ministry has a 31.8 percent stake in KGHM
and stands to receive 95 million zlotys from the 2015 payout for
the country's budget. A year ago the company paid out a dividend
of 4 zlotys per share.
The state-run KGHM booked a record net loss in 2015 as it
wrote down the value of its foreign assets. The company's chief
executive officer Krzysztof Skora told Reuters last month he
planned to maintain the company's dividend payout policy.
($1 = 3.9909 zlotys)
