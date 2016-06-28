LUBIN, Poland, June 28 Shareholders at state-controlled KGHM, Europe's second biggest copper producer, agreed on Tuesday to the management's proposal to payout 300 million zlotys ($75.17 million) or 1.5 zlotys per share as 2015 dividend, voting records showed.

Poland's treasury ministry has a 31.8 percent stake in KGHM and stands to receive 95 million zlotys from the 2015 payout for the country's budget. A year ago the company paid out a dividend of 4 zlotys per share.

The state-run KGHM booked a record net loss in 2015 as it wrote down the value of its foreign assets. The company's chief executive officer Krzysztof Skora told Reuters last month he planned to maintain the company's dividend payout policy. ($1 = 3.9909 zlotys) (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)