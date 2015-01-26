UPDATE 2-Athletics-Kipchoge runs fastest marathon, fails to break two hours
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
WARSAW Jan 26 Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM plans to pay out dividends of up to one third of its annual stand-alone profits, the company said in a on Monday.
The state-controlled miner, also the world's largest silver producer, plans to increase its annual copper output to more than 1 million tonnes by 2020, it said in a strategy for 2015-2020 published separately.
KGHM said it sees the average copper price at $7,600 a tonne in 2015-2020.
It expected the copper price to be $6,800 in 2015, unchanged from last year.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Susan Thomas)
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon time at the Monza circuit in Italy on Saturday, crossing the line in two hours and 24 seconds but missing out on an attempt to break the two-hour barrier.