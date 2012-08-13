* Standalone Q2 net 1.54 bln zlotys vs 1.5 bln in Reuters poll

* Group profit down to 1.34 bln zlotys vs 1.6 bln in poll

* Shares down 1.3 pct (Adds market reaction, analyst comment, CEO comments)

By Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski

WARSAW, Aug 13 Second quarter net profit at KGHM , Europe's No. 2 copper producer, fell 35 percent, hit by Poland's new mining tax, with investors also disappointed by losses at its new Canadian arm.

KGHM said its C$3 billion Canadian purchase Quadra FNX, renamed KGHM International, posted a $28 million loss due to higher costs and impairment charges.

"The market was not expecting that," KBC Securities analyst Robert Maj said. "Investors will now await more detailed information on what's the real state of the Canadian business and what it will be in future quarters."

KGHM shares shed 1.3 percent in early morning trade.

KGHM's consolidated net profit fell 41 percent to 1.34 billion zlotys, below analysts' forecasts of 1.6 billion. The figure is not comparable to last year's because of Quadra and the sale of KGHM's telecoms assets.

The company is bearing the brunt of a new state tax on mining and expects a 1.3 billion zloty full-year hit to its bottom line. It paid 443 million zlotys in the second quarter, bringing its standalone net profit down to 1.54 billion zlotys ($465 million), a notch above market expectations.

Earnings were also hit by the sale of its stake in Polkomtel , which meant it no longer received a hefty dividend from the mobile operator.

The company also said it may change its full-year guidance after reaching nearly 80 percent of its earnings target after six months, even though it also expected to be hit by an economic slowdown.

"The company reached 54 percent of its sales target and 78 percent of its earnings target for 2012. This is an effect of a higher than expected currency rate," Chief Executive Herbert Wirth said in a statement.

"At the same time we see negative signals from the global economy ... We are considering the possibility of verifying our full-year forecast," he said.

The state-controlled miner currently expects a 3.8 billion zlotys net profit in 2012. ($1 = 3.3147 Polish zlotys) ($1 = 0.9911 Canadian dollars) (Editing by David Holmes and Keiron Henderson)