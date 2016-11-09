BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
WARSAW Nov 9 Poland's state-run copper producer KGHM reported a bigger than expected year-on-year rise in third-quarter consolidated net profit thanks to rising silver prices and copper sales.
The company's net profit rose to 329 million zlotys ($82.9 million) from 33 million zlotys a year earlier when the result was hit by falling copper prices and a write-down.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected net profit of 242 million zlotys.
On a stand-alone level, on which KGHM's dividends are based and which excludes the group's oversees assets, the miner booked a 73 percent rise in net profit to 614 million zlotys, well ahead of a forecast of 447 million zlotys in an analyst poll.
($1 = 3.9688 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by David Clarke)
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.