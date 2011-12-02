WARSAW Dec 2 Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM will next month hold talks with its labour unions on a possible wage increase, daily Rzeczpospolita on Friday quoted the state-controlled miner's spokesman as saying.

"The management agrees that the basic salary should also rise in some way," KGHM's Dariusz Wyborski said. "The management and union representatives are to hand in their proposals in January."

KGHM in recent years has opted for a more selective bonus policy rather than an across-the-board increase for staff. The company spent 3.4 billion zlotys ($1 billion) on remuneration -- with the basic salary chunk at 2.5 billion in 2010.

The miner expects record-high earnings this year, as higher copper prices boost its profitability. ($1 = 3.3391 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)