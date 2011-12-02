WARSAW Dec 2 Europe's No.2 copper
producer KGHM will next month hold talks with its
labour unions on a possible wage increase, daily Rzeczpospolita
on Friday quoted the state-controlled miner's spokesman as
saying.
"The management agrees that the basic salary should also
rise in some way," KGHM's Dariusz Wyborski said. "The management
and union representatives are to hand in their proposals in
January."
KGHM in recent years has opted for a more selective bonus
policy rather than an across-the-board increase for staff. The
company spent 3.4 billion zlotys ($1 billion) on remuneration --
with the basic salary chunk at 2.5 billion in 2010.
The miner expects record-high earnings this year, as higher
copper prices boost its profitability.
($1 = 3.3391 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)