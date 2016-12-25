(Adds statement by Shuaa, context)
DUBAI Dec 25 Dubai's Shuaa Capital
bought 14 percent of Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial Bank
on Sunday for 9.6 million dinars ($25 million) and
said it would use the stake to support the bank's expansion.
The Dubai-listed investment bank purchased the stake from
Alimtiaz Investment Group for 0.065 dinar per share, acquiring
147.1 million shares in a special auction, the Bahraini bourse
said.
KHCB is an Islamic retail bank with assets of 709 million
dinars. Its biggest shareholder is Bahraini Islamic investment
firm GFH Financial Group, which has said it aims to
list KHCB in Dubai.
"It is with no doubt that the shareholders' value will see
substantial growth if KHCB obtains final approvals to list on
the Dubai Financial Market," Shuaa's chairman Jassim al-Seddiqi
said in a statement.
Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG) bought a 48.36 percent
stake in Shuaa last month, leading to speculation that the
investment bank could form a central part of ADFG's financial
industry strategy for the Gulf.
