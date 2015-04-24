TORONTO, April 23 Khan Resources Inc
Chairman Jim Doak, a prominent figure in the Toronto financial
industry, was found dead in a hotel room in Mongolia, the Globe
and Mail reported on Thursday.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for
comment on the report. The report said Doak, 59, had been in the
country in his role as chairman of Khan.
Mongolia last month was ordered to pay about $100 million to
Khan as compensation for cancelling its uranium licences in a
long-awaited decision from an international tribunal.
Khan Resources took Mongolia to international arbitration
four years ago after the government canceled its licences over
the Dornod uranium project in 2009, handing the asset to
Russia's ARMZ.
The Globe and Mail said Khan officials, including Doak, held
talks this week with government representatives in Ulan Bator
during which they demanded full payment of the award and vowed
to take enforcement action.
According to a biography on Khan's website, Doak had been
president and managing partner of Toronto-based Megantic Asset
Management Inc and had previously held senior positions at
ScotiaMcLeod Inc, First Marathon Securities Ltd. and McLeod
Young Weir Ltd.
He had also served on various boards, including Cascades Inc
.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Michael Perry)