Jan 16 Canadian uranium explorer Khan Resources said it received a request from the Toronto Stock Exchange to furnish information related to its current business operations.

The letter is part of the fact-gathering process by the bourse to determine whether the company continues to meet the TSX's listing requirements, Khan said in a statement.

Shares of Khan Resources, which focuses on mining in the Dornod area in northeastern Mongolia, have lost a quarter of their value in the past three months.

The letter also said if the company has discontinued a substantial portion of its business, it will be required to meet the original listing requirements (OLR) of the TSX.

The exchange will start a delisting review if the company does not come up with a plan to meet the OLR within 120 days from the date of the letter.

The company's stock closed at 19 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.