Jan 16 Canadian uranium explorer Khan
Resources said it received a request from the Toronto
Stock Exchange to furnish information related to its
current business operations.
The letter is part of the fact-gathering process by the
bourse to determine whether the company continues to meet the
TSX's listing requirements, Khan said in a statement.
Shares of Khan Resources, which focuses on mining in the
Dornod area in northeastern Mongolia, have lost a quarter of
their value in the past three months.
The letter also said if the company has discontinued a
substantial portion of its business, it will be required to meet
the original listing requirements (OLR) of the TSX.
The exchange will start a delisting review if the company
does not come up with a plan to meet the OLR within 120 days
from the date of the letter.
The company's stock closed at 19 Canadian cents on Friday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.