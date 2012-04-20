April 20 Canada's Khan Resources Inc said it has filed an appeal in an Ontario Court to challenge an earlier decision that upheld Russian uranium miner Atomredmetzoloto JSC's (ARMZ) appeal to block Khan's C$300 million lawsuit claim.

Khan had sued ARMZ for alleged interference in its Mongolian operations, but the Russian justice ministry had in February 2011 refused to effect service on the state-owned miner.

Last month, Ontario Superior Court of Justice had upheld ARMZ's appeal.